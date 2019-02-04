Bucks-Nets, Box

MILWAUKEE (113)

Middleton 4-12 4-4 12, Antetokounmpo 12-19 6-8 30, Lopez 3-7 0-0 8, Bledsoe 6-16 2-2 15, Brogdon 7-16 0-0 16, Wilson 2-8 0-4 6, Wood 1-1 3-5 5, Ilyasova 2-8 0-0 4, Hill 1-3 2-2 5, Snell 2-4 0-0 5, Connaughton 2-4 0-0 5, Brown 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-101 17-25 113.

BROOKLYN (94)

Kurucs 2-10 0-0 5, Graham 2-7 2-2 7, Allen 4-7 0-0 8, Russell 7-20 2-2 18, Napier 4-15 7-7 15, Carroll 2-11 4-5 8, Hollis-Jefferson 3-6 0-1 6, Creek 3-5 2-3 8, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 1-3 1-2 3, Musa 2-6 0-0 4, Pinson 2-9 5-6 10. Totals 33-102 23-28 94.

Milwaukee 23 28 36 26—113 Brooklyn 17 25 22 30— 94

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 10-39 (Lopez 2-5, Wilson 2-6, Brogdon 2-7, Connaughton 1-1, Snell 1-2, Hill 1-3, Bledsoe 1-7, Brown 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Middleton 0-2), Brooklyn 5-42 (Russell 2-6, Graham 1-5, Pinson 1-5, Kurucs 1-6, Allen 0-1, Creek 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2, Carroll 0-3, Musa 0-3, Napier 0-10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 59 (Antetokounmpo 15), Brooklyn 56 (Allen 11). Assists_Milwaukee 29 (Antetokounmpo 9), Brooklyn 23 (Russell 5). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 20, Brooklyn 21. A_16,209 (17,732).

