Bucks-Pacers, Box

Middleton 5-16 3-5 15, Antetokounmpo 12-22 9-10 33, Lopez 3-11 0-0 9, Bledsoe 1-4 2-4 4, Brogdon 6-11 4-5 17, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Ilyasova 4-7 1-2 11, Hill 5-8 1-1 12, Brown 0-0 1-2 1, Snell 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 38-86 21-29 106.
Bogdanovic 7-14 5-6 20, Young 3-9 0-0 7, Turner 4-13 2-2 11, Collison 5-11 2-2 14, Matthews 2-7 3-3 8, McDermott 2-5 0-0 5, Sabonis 7-12 0-0 14, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 4-8 0-0 8, Evans 3-10 1-2 10. Totals 37-89 13-15 97.
|Milwaukee
|26
|29
|21
|30—106
|Indiana
|18
|29
|32
|18—
|97
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 9-31 (Lopez 3-10, Ilyasova 2-3, Middleton 2-5, Hill 1-3, Brogdon 1-4, Wilson 0-1, Snell 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Bledsoe 0-2), Indiana 10-27 (Evans 3-5, Collison 2-4, Young 1-2, McDermott 1-2, Matthews 1-3, Turner 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-4, Sabonis 0-1, Joseph 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 52 (Antetokounmpo 19), Indiana 43 (Sabonis 9). Assists_Milwaukee 22 (Antetokounmpo 11), Indiana 22 (Collison 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 14, Indiana 23. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. A_17,311 (20,000).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.