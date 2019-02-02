Listen Live Sports

Bucks-Wizards, Box

February 2, 2019 9:22 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (131)

Middleton 8-14 0-0 20, Antetokounmpo 10-20 17-17 37, Lopez 7-9 4-4 21, Brogdon 6-12 1-1 15, Snell 4-5 0-0 10, Ilyasova 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-4 0-0 5, Wood 0-2 0-0 0, Hill 4-10 2-2 13, Connaughton 3-7 0-0 7, Brown 1-7 0-0 3. Totals 45-90 24-24 131.

WASHINGTON (115)

Porter Jr. 7-14 2-2 18, Ariza 5-12 1-2 12, Bryant 6-9 0-0 12, Satoransky 4-7 1-1 10, Beal 8-16 7-8 24, Green 6-17 6-7 20, Dekker 1-6 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, McRae 3-5 2-6 9, Jenkins 1-1 0-0 3, Randle 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-93 19-26 115.

Milwaukee 38 35 27 31—131
Washington 26 24 34 31—115

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 17-39 (Middleton 4-7, Lopez 3-5, Hill 3-6, Snell 2-3, Brogdon 2-4, Wilson 1-2, Connaughton 1-4, Brown 1-5, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Washington 10-33 (Porter Jr. 2-4, Green 2-9, Jenkins 1-1, Randle 1-1, McRae 1-2, Satoransky 1-2, Beal 1-5, Ariza 1-6, Dekker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 46 (Antetokounmpo 10), Washington 45 (Dekker 8). Assists_Milwaukee 30 (Middleton 6), Washington 28 (Satoransky 6). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 19, Washington 19. Technicals_Washington coach Scott Brooks. A_20,409 (20,356).

