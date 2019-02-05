Listen Live Sports

Buffalo coach Leipold agrees to 5-year contract extension

February 5, 2019 12:09 pm
 
AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — University at Buffalo football coach Lance Leipold has agreed to a five-year contract extension following a season in which the Bulls won a school-record 10 games and made their third bowl appearance.

Leipold completed his fourth season in Buffalo, and the extension runs through 2023. With a 23-27 record at Buffalo, he already ranks fourth on the school coaching list for victories.

The Bulls established numerous firsts in finishing 10-4 in a season that ended with a 42-32 loss to Troy in the Dollar General Bowl. Buffalo had a school-best 7-1 Mid-American Conference record and its 42-13 win at Rutgers was its first against a Power 5 conference opponent.

Buffalo’s roster featured quarterback Tyree Jackson and receiver Anthony Johnson, who are expected to be selected in the NFL draft in April.

Leipold was hired out of Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he had a 109-6 record and won six national championships.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

