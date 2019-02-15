Buggs scores 17 to carry Hawaii over Cal Poly 75-54

HONOLULU (AP) — Drew Buggs registered 17 points and eight assists as Hawaii rolled past Cal Poly 75-54 on Thursday night.

Dawson Carper had 15 points for Hawaii (15-9, 6-4 Big West Conference). Zigmars Raimo added 10 points. Jack Purchase had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Cal Poly totaled 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Marcellus Garrick had 15 points for the Mustangs (5-18, 1-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Mark Crowe added 11 points. Donovan Fields had 11 points.

Hawaii faces UC Riverside at home on Saturday. Cal Poly matches up against UC Irvine on the road next Thursday.

