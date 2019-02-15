Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Buggs scores 17 to carry Hawaii over Cal Poly 75-54

February 15, 2019 2:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Drew Buggs registered 17 points and eight assists as Hawaii rolled past Cal Poly 75-54 on Thursday night.

Dawson Carper had 15 points for Hawaii (15-9, 6-4 Big West Conference). Zigmars Raimo added 10 points. Jack Purchase had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Cal Poly totaled 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Marcellus Garrick had 15 points for the Mustangs (5-18, 1-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Mark Crowe added 11 points. Donovan Fields had 11 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hawaii faces UC Riverside at home on Saturday. Cal Poly matches up against UC Irvine on the road next Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.