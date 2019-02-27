Bulls-Grizzlies, Box

CHICAGO (109)

Porter Jr. 7-12 3-4 20, Markkanen 7-16 8-9 22, Lopez 2-7 0-0 4, Dunn 3-8 2-2 9, LaVine 12-19 4-4 30, Felicio 0-3 0-0 0, Harrison 2-5 6-6 10, Arcidiacono 5-6 0-0 12, Selden 1-5 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-82 23-25 109.

MEMPHIS (107)

Holiday 6-13 1-2 13, Caboclo 3-6 0-0 7, Valanciunas 6-12 0-0 13, Conley 7-21 4-4 21, Bradley 7-18 6-6 23, Parsons 2-4 0-0 5, Miles 1-5 0-0 2, Noah 5-8 2-2 12, Wright 3-5 3-4 9, Dorsey 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 41-94 16-18 107.

Chicago 20 26 29 34—109 Memphis 20 26 28 33—107

3-Point Goals_Chicago 8-24 (Porter Jr. 3-6, Arcidiacono 2-2, LaVine 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Lopez 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Selden 0-2, Harrison 0-2, Markkanen 0-5), Memphis 9-27 (Bradley 3-7, Conley 3-7, Parsons 1-2, Valanciunas 1-3, Caboclo 1-3, Dorsey 0-1, Miles 0-1, Wright 0-1, Holiday 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 42 (Markkanen 10), Memphis 46 (Noah 9). Assists_Chicago 20 (LaVine, Dunn 4), Memphis 25 (Bradley 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Memphis 17. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second), Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second), Valanciunas. A_13,711 (18,119).

