Bulls-Hornets, Box

Selden 3-8 0-0 7, Markkanen 8-13 13-13 30, Lopez 2-3 3-3 7, Dunn 3-11 0-0 7, LaVine 7-12 3-3 18, Felicio 2-2 0-0 4, Portis 13-23 3-3 33, Harrison 4-6 1-1 10, Arcidiacono 0-1 2-2 2, Sampson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-81 25-25 118.
Batum 6-10 0-0 16, Williams 5-9 1-2 13, Biyombo 2-3 1-2 5, Walker 10-23 13-14 37, Lamb 5-11 2-2 13, Kidd-Gilchrist 3-6 2-2 8, Bridges 5-7 1-2 13, Hernangomez 1-3 0-0 2, T.Parker 0-1 0-0 0, Monk 6-9 5-5 18. Totals 43-82 25-29 125.
|Chicago
|26
|34
|26
|32—118
|Charlotte
|27
|24
|37
|37—125
3-Point Goals_Chicago 9-24 (Portis 4-8, Harrison 1-1, Dunn 1-2, LaVine 1-2, Selden 1-3, Markkanen 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, Sampson 0-2), Charlotte 14-32 (Batum 4-7, Walker 4-9, Bridges 2-3, Williams 2-4, Monk 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 39 (Markkanen, Portis 9), Charlotte 36 (Lamb 9). Assists_Chicago 20 (Arcidiacono 6), Charlotte 25 (Walker 10). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Charlotte 21. A_19,114 (19,077).
