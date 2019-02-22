Bulls-Magic, Box

CHICAGO (110)

Porter Jr. 6-15 2-2 17, Markkanen 8-21 5-6 25, Lopez 8-13 2-2 18, Dunn 4-9 0-0 8, LaVine 6-14 5-5 22, Felicio 1-3 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 2-3 0-0 4, Harrison 3-4 2-2 8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1 0-0 0, Selden 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 40-90 18-19 110.

ORLANDO (109)

Isaac 1-6 1-2 4, Gordon 7-14 1-4 17, Vucevic 9-16 1-4 19, Augustin 5-9 0-2 14, Fournier 8-17 3-3 22, Iwundu 1-1 0-0 2, Birch 2-2 2-2 6, Briscoe 3-5 4-6 10, Ross 5-11 1-1 15. Totals 41-81 13-24 109.

Chicago 24 27 38 21—110 Orlando 26 27 29 27—109

3-Point Goals_Chicago 12-29 (LaVine 5-6, Markkanen 4-10, Porter Jr. 3-6, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Selden 0-3), Orlando 14-34 (Augustin 4-5, Ross 4-8, Fournier 3-10, Gordon 2-7, Isaac 1-2, Vucevic 0-1, Briscoe 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 39 (Markkanen 11), Orlando 46 (Vucevic 13). Assists_Chicago 18 (LaVine 6), Orlando 25 (Vucevic 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, Orlando 14. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second), Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_18,846 (18,846).

