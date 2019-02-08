Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bulls-Nets, Box

February 8, 2019 9:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CHICAGO (125)

Porter Jr. 7-9 0-0 18, Markkanen 11-18 5-6 31, Lopez 6-8 0-0 12, Dunn 5-11 3-4 14, LaVine 10-17 5-7 26, Felicio 1-4 3-4 5, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-2 0-0 0, Blakeney 0-0 0-0 0, Selden 4-6 0-0 11, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-7 3-3 8, Sampson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-85 19-24 125.

BROOKLYN (106)

Kurucs 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 2-5 0-0 6, Allen 4-8 4-4 12, Russell 8-21 6-6 23, Harris 7-13 2-2 19, Hollis-Jefferson 2-7 0-0 4, Carroll 3-8 0-0 7, Davis 0-1 2-2 2, Napier 0-5 0-0 0, Crabbe 7-12 0-0 19, LeVert 5-11 1-2 11. Totals 39-94 15-16 106.

Chicago 32 23 38 32—125
Brooklyn 27 21 32 26—106

3-Point Goals_Chicago 14-28 (Porter Jr. 4-5, Markkanen 4-7, Selden 3-3, LaVine 1-2, Dunn 1-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1), Brooklyn 13-41 (Crabbe 5-9, Harris 3-7, Graham 2-5, Kurucs 1-2, Carroll 1-4, Russell 1-8, LeVert 0-3, Napier 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 50 (Markkanen 18), Brooklyn 33 (Allen 10). Assists_Chicago 27 (Dunn 9), Brooklyn 26 (Russell 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Brooklyn 21. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A_15,267 (17,732).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.