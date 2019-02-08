Bulls-Nets, Box

CHICAGO (125)

Porter Jr. 7-9 0-0 18, Markkanen 11-18 5-6 31, Lopez 6-8 0-0 12, Dunn 5-11 3-4 14, LaVine 10-17 5-7 26, Felicio 1-4 3-4 5, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-2 0-0 0, Blakeney 0-0 0-0 0, Selden 4-6 0-0 11, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-7 3-3 8, Sampson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-85 19-24 125.

BROOKLYN (106)

Kurucs 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 2-5 0-0 6, Allen 4-8 4-4 12, Russell 8-21 6-6 23, Harris 7-13 2-2 19, Hollis-Jefferson 2-7 0-0 4, Carroll 3-8 0-0 7, Davis 0-1 2-2 2, Napier 0-5 0-0 0, Crabbe 7-12 0-0 19, LeVert 5-11 1-2 11. Totals 39-94 15-16 106.

Chicago 32 23 38 32—125 Brooklyn 27 21 32 26—106

3-Point Goals_Chicago 14-28 (Porter Jr. 4-5, Markkanen 4-7, Selden 3-3, LaVine 1-2, Dunn 1-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1), Brooklyn 13-41 (Crabbe 5-9, Harris 3-7, Graham 2-5, Kurucs 1-2, Carroll 1-4, Russell 1-8, LeVert 0-3, Napier 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 50 (Markkanen 18), Brooklyn 33 (Allen 10). Assists_Chicago 27 (Dunn 9), Brooklyn 26 (Russell 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 21, Brooklyn 21. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second). A_15,267 (17,732).

