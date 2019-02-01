Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bulls waive Anthony, make 10-time All-Star a free agent

February 1, 2019
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Carmelo Anthony has been waived by the Chicago Bulls, making the 10-time All-Star forward a free agent.

The Bulls acquired Anthony from Houston on Jan. 21 with the intention of trading him prior to the Feb. 7 deadline or letting him go. He averaged 13.4 points in 10 games with the Rockets and has not played since Nov. 8.

Anthony was traded by Oklahoma City to Atlanta in July, a move that preceded the Hawks releasing him to sign with the Rockets. The Bulls, technically, were his fourth franchise in seven months.

Anthony has averaged 24 points in 16 seasons.

Chicago also traded a protected second-round pick in the 2020 draft to Oklahoma City for guard/forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash on Friday. Luwawu-Cabarrot appeared in 21 games this season, including one start, and averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game.

Oklahoma City acquired Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Philadelphia 76ers last July in a three-team trade in which the Thunder also acquired Dennis Schroder.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

