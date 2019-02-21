Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Burnell carries Jacksonville St. over Morehead St. 65-64

February 21, 2019 11:29 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jason Burnell tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds as Jacksonville State narrowly defeated Morehead State 65-64 on Thursday night. Christian Cunningham added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Cunningham also had three blocks for the Gamecocks.

Marlon Hunter had 11 points for Jacksonville State (20-8, 12-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

James Baker had 12 points for the Eagles (10-18, 6-9). Jordan Walker added 11 points. A.J. Hicks had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. Jacksonville State defeated Morehead State 77-71 on Jan. 26. Jacksonville State faces Eastern Kentucky at home on Saturday. Morehead State matches up against Tennessee Tech on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

