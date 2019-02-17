Listen Live Sports

Burnell carries Jacksonville St. past Tennessee St. 84-65

February 17, 2019 1:13 am
 
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jason Burnell matched his career high with 30 points as Jacksonville State defeated Tennessee State 84-65 on Saturday night.

Jamall Gregory had 13 points for Jacksonville State (19-8, 11-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Ty Hudson added 10 points. Christian Cunningham had nine rebounds for the home team.

Stokley Chaffee Jr. had 17 points for the Tigers (8-18, 5-9). Kamar McKnight added 12 points. Tripp Davis had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Jacksonville State defeated Tennessee State 69-62 on Jan. 5. Jacksonville State takes on Morehead State at home on Thursday. Tennessee State plays SIU-Edwardsville at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

