Burnley nets injury-time penalty, draws 1-1 with Southampton

February 2, 2019 12:44 pm
 
BURNLEY, England (AP) — Ashley Barnes converted a penalty in the fourth minute of injury time as Burnley snatched a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday to leave both teams unbeaten in the English Premier League in 2019.

Nathan Redmond’s fantastic long-range finish from distance just before the hour mark looked to have earned Saints an important three points in their battle to maintain their top-flight status.

But Southampton defender Jack Stephens was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area in the third minute of time added on and Barnes, who had a strong spot-kick appeal turned down in the first half, made no mistake.

The penalty was Burnley’s first in the Premier League in 68 matches — a run stretching back to April 2017 — and new signing Peter Crouch was at the forefront of proceedings.

The former England striker, who signed on transfer deadline day on Thursday, came on as a substitute in the 76th minute and his header from Ashley Westwood’s cross appeared to catch the arm of his marker, Stephens.

Barnes then drilled home to guarantee a share of the spoils as both sides moved five points clear of the relegation zone.

Southampton was dealt a blow when on-loan Liverpool striker Danny Ings was withdrawn after 27 minutes because of a knock.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

