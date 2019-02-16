Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Burns scores 20 to lead Colgate over American 83-81 in OT

February 16, 2019 7:10 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Burns had 20 points as Colgate beat American 83-81 in overtime on Saturday.

American closed to 82-81 on Sa’eed Nelson’s free throws with four seconds to play before Will Rayman made 1 of 2 free throws and Sam Iorio’s 3 at the buzzer missed. American led 36-31 at halftime and Colgate’s Francisco Amiel tied it at 71 with a 3-pointer to force overtime.

Burns made 6 of 9 3-pointers and added six assists.

Rapolas Ivanauskas had 19 points for Colgate (17-10, 9-5 Patriot League), which won its fourth straight game. Dana Batt added 12 points and four blocks. Tucker Richardson had seven rebounds and seven assists.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Nelson had 27 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (13-12, 7-7). He also had seven turnovers and four assists. Stacy Beckton Jr. added 17 points and three blocks. Mark Gasperini had 13 points and four assists.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Colgate defeated American 73-69 on Jan. 6. Colgate takes on Bucknell at home on Tuesday. American takes on Lafayette on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.