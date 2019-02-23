Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Butler scores 21 to lead S. Utah over Idaho 85-76

February 23, 2019 6:54 pm
 
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Harrison Butler had a season-high 21 points plus 13 rebounds as Southern Utah stretched its home win streak to seven games, defeating Idaho 85-76 on Saturday.

Cameron Oluyitan had 17 points for Southern Utah (14-12, 9-8 Big Sky Conference). Dre Marin added 14 points. Brandon Better had 13 points for the home team.

Jared Rodriguez scored a season-high 28 points and had 11 rebounds for the Vandals (4-23, 1-15), who have now lost 13 games in a row. Cameron Tyson added 15 points. Scott Blakney had 11 points.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season. Southern Utah defeated Idaho 75-64 on Feb. 4. Southern Utah faces Montana on the road next Saturday. Idaho plays Portland State at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

