Butler tops Seton Hall 70-68 after losing 17-point lead

February 2, 2019 2:19 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul Jorgensen scored 18 points, including the game-winning basket on a goaltending call with 16.1 seconds left, and Butler defeated Seton Hall 70-68 on Saturday after letting a 17-point lead disappear in the final six minutes.

Myles Powell, who scored the Pirates’ last eight points and 13 in their closing 20-3 run, hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 41.6 seconds to go. Jorgensen dribbled along the right baseline and his short floater was blocked by Romaro Gill. After a timeout, Powell’s 3-point attempt from the right wing, contested by Aaron Thompson, was off the mark.

Nate Fowler added 15 points for the Bulldogs (13-10, 4-6 Big East Conference), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Powell had 21 points for the Pirates (13-9, 4-6) and Quincy McKnight and Myles Cale added 13 apiece.

Butler had an early 11-1 run, made 9 of 15 3-pointers and shot 63 percent to lead 46-34 at the half. The Bulldogs cooled off to 35 percent in the second half and only made 3 of 7 free throws. Meanwhile Seton Hall made 8 of 11 from the 6:17 mark on to erase a 65-48 deficit.

