Buxton eager to break loose for Twins after lost season

Byron Buxton is eager to lose all reminders of a lost season.

The 25-year-old Minnesota center fielder began spring training with five straight hits, including two home runs and 10 RBIs, before going hitless in three tries Wednesday for the Twins in a rain-shortened 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

“We haven’t played very many games out here and he’s already shown everyone who’s watching he can do a lot of things,” first-year Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He is as impactful as any player in the game.”

Buxton hit just .156 with four RBIs over 28 games last year in an injury-plagued season. He dealt with migraines, a broken toe, hand and wrist issues.

Buxton batted .300 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 57 games after the All-Star break in 2017, and won a Gold Glove.

“He can do things on both sides of the ball and on the bases,” Baldelli said.

FROM AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

ORIOLES 7, RED SOX (SS) 6

Chance Sisco hit two home runs, singled and drove in five runs for Baltimore. He has homered three times this spring.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his second spring home run for Boston. Eduardo Rodriguez struck out three in his two-inning start, but was touched for two runs on three hits.

NATIONALS 14, ASTROS 8

Washington starter Jeremy Hellickson struck out three in two scoreless innings. Adam Eaton drove in two runs.

Houston reliever Chris Devenski gave up three hits and a walk while getting only one out.

TIGERS 10, YANKEES 4

Josh Harrison reached base in all three plate appearances of his Detroit debut. He also had a throwing error from second base in a game shortened because of rain.

Christin Stewart hit a grand slam and Nicholas Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back, two-run doubles. Michael Fulmer gave up four runs in his two-inning start.

Greg Bird hit a three-run homer for New York.

BLUE JAYS 2, PIRATES 1

Kendrys Morales drove in both of Toronto’s runs with a single and double. Matt Shoemaker gave up a first-inning homer to Pittsburgh’s Jason Martin.

BRAVES 4, CARDINALS 0

Kyle Wright, Atlanta’s first-round draft pick in 2017, struck out three in his two-inning start.

Dakota Hudson, St. Louis’ first-round pick in 2016, gave up a hit in his two-inning start.

TWINS 4, PHILLIES 2

Adam Rosales hit a two-run homer for Minnesota.

Jean Segura and Andrew McCutchen each had two hits for Philadelphia and J.T. Realmuto had an RBI double.

RAYS 5, RED SOX (SS) 4

Rafael Devers had three hits, including a home run, for Boston. Brock Holt added two hits.

Nate Lowe and Daniel Robertson homered for Tampa Bay.

METS 14, MARLINS 6

Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer for New York. Steven Matz gave up three hits and struck out three in two innings.

Lewis Brinson, the Miami centerpiece in the Christian Yelich trade last year, hit two home runs. Wei-Yin Chen gave up five runs and five hits in 1 1/3 innings.

INDIANS (SS) 6, BREWERS 1

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber worked two clean innings. Mark Mathias, who spent the last two seasons at Double-A Akron and earned an invitation to the major league camp, hit two solo home runs.

Jhoulys Chacin pitched a fast first inning for Milwaukee.

INDIANS (SS) 6, MARINERS 5

Seattle starter Mike Leake allowed one hit in three innings. Max Moroff had a three-run homer for Cleveland.

CUBS 6, RANGERS 1

Cole Hamels gave up two hits in two scoreless innings and Willson Contreras hit his second home run of the spring for Chicago.

Edinson Volquez allowed four runs and four hits in an inning for Texas.

GIANTS 15, ROYALS 2

San Francisco starter Jeff Samardzija threw two scoreless innings. Gerardo Parra and Evan Longoria each had one of the Giants’ five home runs.

Frank Schwindel homered for Kansas City.

DODGERS 5, ATHLETICS 3

Los Angeles lefty Julio Urias worked an inning in his spring debut. The 22-year-old had shoulder surgery in June 2017 and returned to the Dodgers last Sept. 15 for three starts.

Joakim Soria made his Oakland debut, walking two and getting two outs.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, PADRES 5, 9 INNINGS

Padres prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his second home run of the spring.

Looking to return to the majors after a second Tommy John surgery, Rubby De La Rosa walked a batter over an inning of relief for Arizona. Caleb Joseph drove in two runs with two hits.

REDS 11, WHITE SOX 4

Cincinnati starter Tanner Roark allowed a run in 1 1/3 innings. Christian Colon and Derek Dietrich each drove in three runs for the Reds.

Yonder Alonso hit his second home run of the spring for Chicago. Reynaldo Lopez gave up five hits in his two-inning start.

ANGELS 9, ROCKIES 7

Angels starter Trevor Cahill was touched for five runs in one inning.

Trevor Story homered and Charlie Blackmon doubled for Colorado.

