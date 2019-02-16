Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cabbil scores 30 to carry Liberty past North Alabama 80-70

February 16, 2019 7:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Lovell Cabbil had a career-high 30 points as Liberty defeated North Alabama 80-70 on Saturday.

Cabbil shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers, and converted 9 of 10 from the foul line.

Caleb Homesley had 13 points for Liberty (23-5, 12-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Scottie James added 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Kendarius Smith had 17 points for the Lions (8-19, 5-7), who have now lost five consecutive games. Jamari Blackmon added 16 points and six rebounds. Kendall Stafford had 15 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Liberty defeated North Alabama 72-47 on Jan. 21. Liberty takes on North Florida on the road next Saturday. North Alabama faces Kennesaw State on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.