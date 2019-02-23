Listen Live Sports

Cal ends losing streak, snaps No. 17 ASU women’s win streak

February 23, 2019 12:05 am
 
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Kristine Anigwe and Recee’ Caldwell scored 20 points each, Asha Thomas added 18 and California ended a five-game losing streak by snapping No. 17 Arizona State’s five-game winning streak with a 69-60 victory Friday night.

Thomas made three 3-pointers in the third period when the Golden Bears (15-11, 6-9 Pac-12) outscored the Sun Devils 22-9 and took the lead for good, going into the fourth quarter ahead 47-41. ASU got as close as three with 4:12 to go in the game before Caldwell started a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer.

Cal’s only other lead came early in the first period with ASU going ahead by 12 with 3:19 remaining in the second quarter and leading 32-25 at halftime.

Anigwe grabbed 15 rebounds giving her a double-double in all 26 of Cal’s games this season. Caldwell and Thomas made four 3-pointers each.

Reili Richardson scored 12 points and Courtney Ekmark 10 for ASU (18-7, 9-5). The Sun Devils’ leading scorer, Kianna Ibis, who had 26 points in a 62-61 win over Cal on Jan. 13, was just 1-of-11 shooting with three points on Friday.

