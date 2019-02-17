Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cale scores 20 to lead Seton Hall past Creighton 81-75

February 17, 2019 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Myles Cale had 20 points as Seton Hall beat Creighton 81-75 on Sunday.

Myles Powell had 19 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall (16-9, 7-6 Big East Conference), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 points and nine rebounds. Quincy McKnight had 16 points and six steals for the visitors.

After falling behind 33-30 at halftime, Seton Hall outscored Creighton 51-42 in the second half to earn the six-point victory. The Pirates’ 51 points in the second half were a season best for the team.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 20 points for the Bluejays (13-13, 4-9), who have now lost four straight games. Davion Mintz added 16 points and six rebounds. Mitch Ballock had 13 points and eight rebounds.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Bluejays for the season. Seton Hall defeated Creighton 63-58 on Feb. 9. Seton Hall matches up against Xavier at home on Wednesday. Creighton matches up against DePaul on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1862: Congress passes Legal Tender Act

Get our daily newsletter.