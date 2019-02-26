Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cal’s Tony Tuioti hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach

February 26, 2019 12:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has hired California’s Tony Tuioti to replace Mike Dawson as defensive line coach.

Coach Scott Frost announced the addition of Tuioti on Tuesday. The 42-year-old was a Golden Bears assistant the past two years, coaching outside linebackers in 2017 and the defensive line in 2018. Tuioti spent 2016 at Michigan, where he oversaw recruiting as the director of player personnel. Tuioti also has coached at his alma mater of Hawaii and with the Cleveland Browns.

Tuioti, who played defensive line for the Rainbow Warriors from 1996-99, signed a two-year contract paying him $375,000 annually.

Dawson was on the Central Florida coaching staff that followed Frost to Nebraska after the 2017 season. Dawson resigned two weeks ago to join the New York Giants staff.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.