Campbell looks to extend streak vs Presbyterian

Campbell (15-10, 8-3) vs. Presbyterian (15-12, 7-5)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Presbyterian. Campbell has won by an average of 14 points in its last seven wins over the Blue Hose. Presbyterian’s last win in the series came on Jan. 2, 2016, a 70-63 win.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Chris Clemons is averaging 29.8 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Fighting Camels. Andrew Eudy is also a primary facilitator, accounting for 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and four assists per game. The Blue Hose have been led by Francois Lewis, who is averaging 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Fighting Camels have allowed only 68.1 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 79.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Davon Bell has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Presbyterian field goals over the last five games. Bell has accounted for 20 field goals and 55 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Presbyterian is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Blue Hose are 2-12 when opponents score more than 70 points.

STREAK SCORING: Presbyterian has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 84.9 points while giving up 68.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian as a team has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams. The Blue Hose have averaged 12.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

