Canadian teenager Auger-Aliassime reaches Rio Open final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Canadian teen Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the Rio Open final Saturday, beating Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 3-6, 6-3,

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime will face Serbia’s Laslo Djere on Sunday. Dere advanced in a walkover after Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene withdrew because of a right leg injury.

Auger-Aliassime also beat second-seed Fabio Fognini of Italy, Chile’s Christian Garin and Spain’s Jaume Munar in the clay-court event.

Both finalists are seeking their first ATP Tour title.

Advertisement

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.