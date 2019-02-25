Canadiens-Devils Sum

|Montreal
First Period_1, New Jersey, Bastian 1 (Yakovlev, Carrick), 12:35.
Second Period_2, New Jersey, Gabriel 2 (Carrick, Rooney), 3:06.
Third Period_3, Montreal, Byron 12 (Danault), 6:30 (sh).
Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-14-10_35. New Jersey 10-6-6_22.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 5.
Goalies_Montreal, Price 25-18-5 (22 shots-20 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 4-8-2 (35-34).
A_12,791 (16,514). T_3:11.
Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Tim Nowak.
