Canadiens-Devils Sum

Montreal 0 0 1—1 New Jersey 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, New Jersey, Bastian 1 (Yakovlev, Carrick), 12:35.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Gabriel 2 (Carrick, Rooney), 3:06.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Byron 12 (Danault), 6:30 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-14-10_35. New Jersey 10-6-6_22.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 5.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 25-18-5 (22 shots-20 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 4-8-2 (35-34).

A_12,791 (16,514). T_3:11.

Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Tim Nowak.

