Canadiens-Devils Sums

Montreal 0 0 1—1 New Jersey 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, New Jersey, Bastian 1 (Yakovlev, Carrick), 12:35. Penalties_Shaw, MTL, (illegal check to head), 7:07; McLeod, NJ, (holding), 9:38.

Second Period_2, New Jersey, Gabriel 2 (Carrick, Rooney), 3:06. Penalties_Gabriel, NJ, (interference), 7:23; Domi, MTL, (roughing), 12:26; Armia, MTL, (roughing), 13:00; Hischier, NJ, (roughing), 13:00; Gallagher, MTL, (tripping), 18:42.

Third Period_3, Montreal, Byron 12 (Danault), 6:30 (sh). Penalties_Santini, NJ, (tripping), 1:39; Lehkonen, MTL, (elbowing), 5:40; Hischier, NJ, (hooking), 11:17; Byron, MTL, (interference), 19:45.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-14-10_35. New Jersey 10-6-6_22.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 5.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 25-18-5 (22 shots-20 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 4-8-2 (35-34).

A_12,791 (16,514). T_3:11.

Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.