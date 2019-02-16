Canadiens-Lightning Sum

Montreal 0 0 0—0 Tampa Bay 0 0 3—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 27 (Stamkos, Palat), 2:16 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Gourde 16 (Point, Kucherov), 3:41. 3, Tampa Bay, Johnson 21 (Palat, Stamkos), 16:46.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-9-4_20. Tampa Bay 8-12-17_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 23-15-5 (37 shots-34 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 25-7-4 (20-20).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:42.

Referees_Furman South, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Darren Gibbs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.