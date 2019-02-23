Listen Live Sports

Canadiens-Maple Leafs Sum

February 23, 2019 10:39 pm
 
Montreal 3 0 0—3
Toronto 0 2 4—6

First Period_1, Montreal, Shaw 13 (Kulak, Domi), 8:07. 2, Montreal, Tatar 21 (Petry), 12:44. 3, Montreal, Petry 11 (Shaw, Byron), 13:52 (pp).

Second Period_4, Toronto, Matthews 29 (Rielly, Tavares), 2:13 (pp). 5, Toronto, Ennis 8 (Nylander, Marleau), 18:06 (pp).

Third Period_6, Toronto, Nylander 4 (Marleau, Muzzin), 6:58. 7, Toronto, Hyman 12 (Marner), 18:10. 8, Toronto, Johnsson 17 (Kapanen, Matthews), 19:02. 9, Toronto, Hyman 13 (Marner, Rielly), 19:37.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 20-11-4_35. Toronto 10-15-12_37.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 4; Toronto 2 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 25-17-5 (35 shots-31 saves). Toronto, Andersen 28-13-3 (35-32).

A_19,506 (18,819). T_2:38.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Andrew Smith.

