Canadiens-Panthers Sums

Montreal 2 1 0—3 Florida 3 1 2—6

First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 20 (Hoffman, Yandle), 3:59 (pp). 2, Florida, Malgin 7 (Borgstrom, Brassard), 11:28. 3, Montreal, Domi 18 (Tatar), 13:04. 4, Florida, Vatrano 20 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 13:57. 5, Montreal, Gallagher 23, 16:46. Penalties_Domi, MTL, (high sticking), 3:52; Hoffman, FLA, (cross checking), 17:32; Pysyk, FLA, (high sticking), 19:06.

Second Period_6, Montreal, Domi 19 (Reilly, Tatar), 5:18. 7, Florida, Barkov 21 (Yandle), 17:49. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (slashing), 6:20; Drouin, MTL, (slashing), 14:12.

Third Period_8, Florida, Barkov 22, 9:13. 9, Florida, Sheahan 8 (Dadonov), 17:35. Penalties_Brown, FLA, (holding), 13:52.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 17-11-3_31. Florida 10-14-12_36.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 23-16-5 (26 shots-24 saves), Niemi 8-5-2 (9-6). Florida, Reimer 12-10-5 (31-28).

A_16,212 (19,250). T_2:36.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jesse Marquis.

