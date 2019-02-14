Canadiens-Predators Sum

Montreal 0 0 1—1 Nashville 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Hartman 10 (Smith), 9:49.

Third Period_2, Montreal, Tatar 18 (Shaw, Benn), 5:26. 3, Nashville, Boyle 14 (Subban, Josi), 8:36. 4, Nashville, Arvidsson 26 (Johansen, Ellis), 11:00.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 8-21-6_35. Nashville 16-11-11_38.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Nashville 0 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 23-14-5 (38 shots-35 saves). Nashville, Rinne 20-15-3 (35-34).

A_17,417 (17,113). T_2:37.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Libor Suchanek.

