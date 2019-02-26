Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canadiens-Red Wings Sums

February 26, 2019 10:46 pm
 
Montreal 1 5 2—8
Detroit 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Montreal, Tatar 22 (Benn), 6:16. Penalties_Byron, MTL, (tripping), 17:30; Lehkonen, MTL, (high sticking), 19:41.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Shaw 14 (Domi, Drouin), 2:22. 3, Montreal, Gallagher 27 (Danault, Petry), 11:19. 4, Montreal, Domi 21 (Drouin), 13:48. 5, Montreal, Armia 7 (Byron, Kotkaniemi), 16:09. 6, Detroit, Mantha 16 (Green, Hronek), 18:16. 7, Montreal, Shaw 15 (Domi), 19:17. Penalties_Shaw, MTL, (slashing), 19:46.

Third Period_8, Montreal, Domi 22 (Drouin, Folin), 2:42. 9, Montreal, Shaw 16 (Drouin, Domi), 17:27. Penalties_Kulak, MTL, served by Kotkaniemi, (roughing), 14:59; Kulak, MTL, (roughing), 14:59; Larkin, DET, (roughing), 14:59; Kulak, MTL, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:59; Larkin, DET, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:59; Armia, MTL, (boarding), 17:47.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-12-12_34. Detroit 5-14-10_29.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 0; Detroit 0 of 5.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 26-18-5 (29 shots-28 saves). Detroit, Howard 17-17-5 (22-16), Bernier 6-15-4 (12-10).

A_18,845 (20,000). T_2:44.

Referees_Dean Morton, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Devin Berg, David Brisebois.

