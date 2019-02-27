Listen Live Sports

Cancer to keep Nebraska aide Jovan Dewitt out part of spring

February 27, 2019
 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt has been throat cancer and won’t work full-time during spring practice.

Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost said Wednesday night on his statewide radio show that Dewitt’s prognosis is good and that he’s “fighting a good fight right now.”

Dewitt is entering his fourth season on Frost’s staff after serving as associate head coach, linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Central Florida in 2016-17.

Nebraska begins spring practice Monday.

