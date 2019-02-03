Canucks-Avalanche Sum

|Vancouver
|2
|2
|1—5
|Colorado
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_1, Vancouver, Virtanen 12 (Roussel, Sutter), 1:32. 2, Vancouver, Boeser 17 (Pettersson), 6:04.
Second Period_3, Vancouver, Roussel 6 (Virtanen, Horvat), 7:30. 4, Colorado, Calvert 8 (Zadorov, Nieto), 11:18. 5, Vancouver, Motte 7 (Stecher), 15:17.
Third Period_6, Vancouver, Goldobin 6 (Leivo, Hutton), 13:59 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-10-7_26. Colorado 11-13-11_35.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Colorado 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 20-13-5 (35 shots-34 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 13-13-5 (26-21).
A_18,027 (18,007). T_2:32.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Matt MacPherson.
