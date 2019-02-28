Canucks-Avalanche Sum

Vancouver 1 0 1 0—2 Colorado 2 0 0 0—3 Colorado won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 33 (Wilson, Andrighetto), 8:19. 2, Vancouver, Roussel 8 (Biega, Boeser), 9:13. 3, Colorado, Rantanen 27 (Landeskog), 18:26 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Vancouver, Leivo 12 (Biega, Spooner), 16:58.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Vancouver 1 (, Pettersson NG, Boeser G, Horvat NG, Goldobin NG, Granlund NG, Spooner NG), Colorado 2 (, MacKinnon NG, Landeskog NG, Rantanen G, Compher NG, Brassard NG, Soderberg G).

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-12-9-3_32. Colorado 17-12-12-4_45.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 5; Colorado 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 23-18-8 (45 shots-43 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 18-15-9 (32-30).

A_14,867 (18,007). T_2:48.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.