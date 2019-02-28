Canucks-Avalanche Sum

|Vancouver
|1
|0
|1
|0—2
|Colorado
|2
|0
|0
|0—3
|Colorado won shootout 2-1.
First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 33 (Wilson, Andrighetto), 8:19. 2, Vancouver, Roussel 8 (Biega, Boeser), 9:13. 3, Colorado, Rantanen 27 (Landeskog), 18:26 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_4, Vancouver, Leivo 12 (Biega, Spooner), 16:58.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Vancouver 1 (, Pettersson NG, Boeser G, Horvat NG, Goldobin NG, Granlund NG, Spooner NG), Colorado 2 (, MacKinnon NG, Landeskog NG, Rantanen G, Compher NG, Brassard NG, Soderberg G).
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-12-9-3_32. Colorado 17-12-12-4_45.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 5; Colorado 1 of 3.
Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 23-18-8 (45 shots-43 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 18-15-9 (32-30).
A_14,867 (18,007). T_2:48.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, James Tobias.
