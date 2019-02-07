Listen Live Sports

Canucks-Blackhawks Sums

February 7, 2019 11:48 pm
 
Vancouver 0 2 1 0—3
Chicago 2 1 0 1—4

First Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 27 (Strome, Kane), 17:59 (pp). 2, Chicago, Saad 18 (Seabrook, Anisimov), 18:58 (pp). Penalties_Forsling, CHI, (holding), 11:44; Caggiula, CHI, (hooking), 12:34; Beagle, VAN, (hooking), 16:03; Sutter, VAN, (slashing), 17:26.

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Biega 1 (Leivo, Boeser), 2:20. 4, Vancouver, Leivo 10 (Virtanen, Tanev), 4:41. 5, Chicago, DeBrincat 28 (Murphy, Strome), 14:01. Penalties_Koekkoek, CHI, (hooking), 7:53; Hutton, VAN, (slashing), 9:08; Pouliot, VAN, (cross checking), 9:38; Toews, CHI, (hooking), 15:09.

Third Period_6, Vancouver, Pettersson 25 (Stecher, Leivo), 18:08 (pp). Penalties_Eriksson, VAN, (interference), 6:27; Perlini, CHI, (high sticking), 16:24.

Overtime_7, Chicago, Toews 24 (Strome), 3:21. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 14-14-13-2_43. Chicago 13-9-10-3_35.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 5; Chicago 2 of 5.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 20-15-6 (35 shots-31 saves). Chicago, Delia 6-2-3 (43-40).

A_21,540 (19,717). T_2:34.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Brian Mach.

