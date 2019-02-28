Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canucks-Coyotes Sum

February 28, 2019 11:40 pm
 
Vancouver 1 0 1—2
Arizona 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, Arizona, Richardson 13 (Crouse, Ekman-Larsson), 11:58. 2, Vancouver, Pearson 10 (Spooner), 14:01. 3, Arizona, Richardson 14 (Panik, Hinostroza), 14:45.

Second Period_4, Arizona, Richardson 15 (Panik, Hinostroza), 11:49. 5, Arizona, Galchenyuk 15 (Ekman-Larsson, Keller), 17:25 (pp).

Third Period_6, Vancouver, Roussel 9 (Hutton, Biega), 6:29. 7, Arizona, Richardson 16 (Panik, Hinostroza), 8:03.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 12-10-17_39. Arizona 6-12-6_24.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 3; Arizona 1 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 1-1-0 (24 shots-19 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 19-14-5 (39-37).

A_12,767 (17,125). T_2:26.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Bryan Pancich.

