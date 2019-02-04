Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canucks’ Edler bloodied, carted off after face-first fall

February 4, 2019 10:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler was taken for X-rays after being bloodied and carted off on a stretcher during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

Edler crashed face-first to the ice midway through the third period of a 2-1 defeat. The scary-looking injury occurred when Edler’s skate got caught in the stick of Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek, causing Edler to lose his balance and slam into the ice. Players from both teams hastily waved for the training staff as Edler lay motionless at the side of the Canucks net.

With a bloodied face and dazed look, a conscious Edler eventually was wheeled off on a stretcher while sitting upright after a delay of several minutes.

Canucks coach Travis Green said after the game that Edler had gone for X-rays.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.