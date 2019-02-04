Canucks-Flyers Sum

|Vancouver
|0
|1
|0—1
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 21 (Konecny, Patrick), 18:37 (pp).
Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Voracek 12 (Varone), 3:20. 3, Vancouver, Boeser 18, 5:14.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 10-14-18_42. Philadelphia 14-12-4_30.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 3.
Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 20-14-5 (30 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 10-5-1 (42-41).
A_18,671 (19,543). T_2:32.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brandon Gawryletz.
