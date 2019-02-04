Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Canucks-Flyers Sum

February 4, 2019 10:09 pm
 
Vancouver 0 1 0—1
Philadelphia 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 21 (Konecny, Patrick), 18:37 (pp).

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Voracek 12 (Varone), 3:20. 3, Vancouver, Boeser 18, 5:14.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 10-14-18_42. Philadelphia 14-12-4_30.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 3; Philadelphia 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 20-14-5 (30 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 10-5-1 (42-41).

A_18,671 (19,543). T_2:32.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brandon Gawryletz.

