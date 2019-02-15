Listen Live Sports

Canucks-Kings Sums

February 15, 2019 2:01 am
 
Vancouver 1 1 1 0—4
Los Angeles 1 1 1 0—3
Vancouver won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Vancouver, Pettersson 26 (Stecher, Horvat), 12:22 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Wagner 8 (Clifford, Forbort), 12:30. Penalties_Lewis, LA, (interference), 10:44.

Second Period_3, Vancouver, Boeser 20 (Gaudette, Roussel), 9:46. 4, Los Angeles, Amadio 3 (Martinez, Clifford), 12:28. Penalties_Hutton, VAN, (hooking), 4:16; Biega, VAN, (holding), 12:45; Iafallo, LA, (cross checking), 15:48; Gudbranson, VAN, (interference), 18:40.

Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Martinez 4 (Lewis, Leipsic), 10:59. 6, Vancouver, Gaudette 4 (Biega, Pettersson), 18:22. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Vancouver 2 (Pettersson G, Granlund NG, Boeser G), Los Angeles 1 (Kovalchuk G, Kopitar NG, Kempe NG).

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-8-9-1_27. Los Angeles 9-17-9-3_38.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 22-16-6 (38 shots-35 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 11-14-5 (27-24).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:48.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kory Nagy.

