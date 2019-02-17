Canucks-Sharks Sum

Vancouver 1 0 1—2 San Jose 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Meier 22 (E.Karlsson, Kane), 3:45 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Roussel 8 (Biega), 4:42.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Couture 22 (Burns, Pavelski), 11:08.

Third Period_4, Vancouver, Boeser 22 (Pettersson, Pouliot), 4:31. 5, San Jose, Pavelski 32 (Couture, Meier), 13:06.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-19-7_34. San Jose 11-6-9_26.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 4; San Jose 1 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 22-18-6 (26 shots-23 saves). San Jose, Jones 29-11-4 (34-32).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:30.

Referees_Chris Lee, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Gibbons.

