Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canucks-Sharks Sums

February 17, 2019 12:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Vancouver 1 0 1—2
San Jose 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Meier 22 (E.Karlsson, Kane), 3:45 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Roussel 8 (Biega), 4:42. Penalties_Pouliot, VAN, (delay of game), 2:03; E.Karlsson, SJ, (tripping), 5:25; Biega, VAN, (cross checking), 11:18; Labanc, SJ, (tripping), 16:26.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Couture 22 (Burns, Pavelski), 11:08. Penalties_Meier, SJ, (interference), 2:34; Goodrow, SJ, Major (fighting), 11:10; MacEwen, VAN, Major (fighting), 11:10; Meier, SJ, (hooking), 14:30; Leivo, VAN, (high sticking), 16:07.

Third Period_4, Vancouver, Boeser 22 (Pettersson, Pouliot), 4:31. 5, San Jose, Pavelski 32 (Couture, Meier), 13:06. Penalties_Pouliot, VAN, (slashing), 6:09.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-19-7_34. San Jose 11-6-9_26.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 4; San Jose 1 of 4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 22-18-6 (26 shots-23 saves). San Jose, Jones 29-11-4 (34-32).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:30.

Referees_Chris Lee, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Gibbons.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.