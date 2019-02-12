Capitals-Blue Jackets Sum

|Washington
|0
|0
|0—0
|Columbus
|0
|1
|2—3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Columbus, Duclair 11 (Bjorkstrand, Werenski), 6:32.
Third Period_2, Columbus, Foligno 14 (Jones, Murray), 16:13. 3, Columbus, Panarin 22 (Anderson), 19:50.
Shots on Goal_Washington 4-3-13_20. Columbus 11-13-8_32.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 4.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 19-14-4 (31 shots-29 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 23-16-1 (20-20).
A_15,701 (18,500). T_2:26.
Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Greg Devorski.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.