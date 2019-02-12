Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Capitals-Blue Jackets Sum

February 12, 2019 9:40 pm
 
Washington 0 0 0—0
Columbus 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Columbus, Duclair 11 (Bjorkstrand, Werenski), 6:32.

Third Period_2, Columbus, Foligno 14 (Jones, Murray), 16:13. 3, Columbus, Panarin 22 (Anderson), 19:50.

Shots on Goal_Washington 4-3-13_20. Columbus 11-13-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 19-14-4 (31 shots-29 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 23-16-1 (20-20).

A_15,701 (18,500). T_2:26.

Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Greg Devorski.

