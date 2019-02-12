Capitals-Blue Jackets Sums

Washington 0 0 0—0 Columbus 0 1 2—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Kuznetsov, WSH, (hooking), 8:33; Panarin, CBJ, (holding), 15:36; Wilson, WSH, (tripping), 15:36; Kempny, WSH, (hooking), 18:38.

Second Period_1, Columbus, Duclair 11 (Bjorkstrand, Werenski), 6:32. Penalties_Washington bench, served by Ovechkin (too many men on the ice), 8:24.

Third Period_2, Columbus, Foligno 14 (Jones, Murray), 16:13. 3, Columbus, Panarin 22 (Anderson), 19:50. Penalties_Nash, CBJ, (holding), 3:24; Carlson, WSH, (slashing), 4:52.

Shots on Goal_Washington 4-3-13_20. Columbus 11-13-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 19-14-4 (31 shots-29 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 23-16-1 (20-20).

A_15,701 (18,500). T_2:26.

Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Greg Devorski.

