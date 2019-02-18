Capitals-Ducks Sums

Washington 1 1 0—2 Anaheim 0 2 3—5

First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 40 (Carlson, Vrana), 4:58. Penalties_Lindholm, ANA, (tripping), 2:58; Perry, ANA, (holding stick), 12:05; Burakovsky, WSH, (boarding), 18:30.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Henrique 11 (Montour, Megna), 6:26. 3, Anaheim, Silfverberg 14 (Henrique, Lindholm), 14:07. 4, Washington, Carlson 9, 17:01. Penalties_Wilson, WSH, (interference), 19:33.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Henrique 12 (Perry, Getzlaf), 0:37 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Perry 1 (Fowler, Getzlaf), 3:40 (pp). 7, Anaheim, Silfverberg 15 (Del Zotto, Grant), 14:55. Penalties_Jaskin, WSH, (tripping), 3:02; Niskanen, WSH, (tripping), 4:36; Jones, ANA, (high sticking), 11:16; Ritchie, ANA, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:01; Wilson, WSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:01.

Shots on Goal_Washington 8-9-8_25. Anaheim 16-9-14_39.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Anaheim 2 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 20-15-4 (39 shots-34 saves). Anaheim, Miller 5-2-1 (25-23).

A_17,495 (17,174). T_2:33.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.

