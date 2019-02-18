Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Capitals-Ducks Sums

February 18, 2019 12:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington 1 1 0—2
Anaheim 0 2 3—5

First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 40 (Carlson, Vrana), 4:58. Penalties_Lindholm, ANA, (tripping), 2:58; Perry, ANA, (holding stick), 12:05; Burakovsky, WSH, (boarding), 18:30.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Henrique 11 (Megna, Montour), 6:26. 3, Anaheim, Silfverberg 14 (Henrique, Lindholm), 14:07. 4, Washington, Carlson 9, 17:01. Penalties_Wilson, WSH, (interference), 19:33.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Henrique 12 (Getzlaf, Perry), 0:37 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Perry 1 (Fowler, Getzlaf), 3:40 (pp). 7, Anaheim, Silfverberg 15 (Del Zotto, Grant), 14:55. Penalties_Jaskin, WSH, (tripping), 3:02; Niskanen, WSH, (tripping), 4:36; Jones, ANA, (high sticking), 11:16; Ritchie, ANA, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:01; Wilson, WSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:01.

Shots on Goal_Washington 8-9-8_25. Anaheim 16-9-14_39.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Anaheim 2 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 20-15-4 (39 shots-34 saves). Anaheim, Miller 5-2-1 (25-23).

A_17,495 (17,174). T_2:33.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army National Guard in Canada to learn winter survival skills

Today in History

1862: Congress passes Legal Tender Act

Get our daily newsletter.