Capitals-Kings Sum

Washington 2 1 0—3 Los Angeles 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 41 (Carlson, Vrana), 11:48 (pp). 2, Washington, Connolly 14 (Orlov, Burakovsky), 12:08.

Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 42 (Backstrom, Carlson), 5:27 (pp).

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Iafallo 13 (Brown, LaDue), 8:20. 5, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 13 (Doughty, Kopitar), 19:32.

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-7-7_21. Los Angeles 10-7-11_28.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 2; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 13-5-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Los Angeles, Campbell 7-11-0 (21-18).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:17.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, James Tobias.

