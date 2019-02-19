Capitals-Kings Sum

|Washington
|2
|1
|0—3
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|2—2
First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 41 (Carlson, Vrana), 11:48 (pp). 2, Washington, Connolly 14 (Orlov, Burakovsky), 12:08.
Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 42 (Backstrom, Carlson), 5:27 (pp).
Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Iafallo 13 (Brown, LaDue), 8:20. 5, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 13 (Doughty, Kopitar), 19:32.
Shots on Goal_Washington 7-7-7_21. Los Angeles 10-7-11_28.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 2; Los Angeles 0 of 3.
Goalies_Washington, Copley 13-5-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Los Angeles, Campbell 7-11-0 (21-18).
A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:17.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, James Tobias.
