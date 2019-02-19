Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Capitals-Kings Sums

February 19, 2019 1:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington 2 1 0—3
Los Angeles 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 41 (Carlson, Vrana), 11:48 (pp). 2, Washington, Connolly 14 (Orlov, Burakovsky), 12:08. Penalties_Carlson, WSH, (tripping), 7:52; Forbort, LA, (tripping), 10:28.

Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 42 (Backstrom, Carlson), 5:27 (pp). Penalties_Carter, LA, (tripping), 5:02; Kempny, WSH, (hooking), 12:43.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Iafallo 13 (Brown, LaDue), 8:20. 5, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 13 (Doughty, Kopitar), 19:32. Penalties_Wilson, WSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:00; Clifford, LA, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 13:00; Ovechkin, WSH, (tripping), 14:43.

Shots on Goal_Washington 7-7-7_21. Los Angeles 10-7-11_28.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 2 of 2; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 13-5-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Los Angeles, Campbell 7-11-0 (21-18).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:17.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1922: Supreme Court defends women’s voting rights

Get our daily newsletter.