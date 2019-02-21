Capitals-Maple Leafs Sum

Washington 0 2 1—3 Toronto 0 0 2—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 43 (Carlson, Oshie), 3:54 (pp). 2, Washington, Connolly 15 (Wilson, Eller), 12:07.

Third Period_3, Toronto, Johnsson 16 (Matthews), 4:23. 4, Washington, Wilson 16 (Eller), 6:46 (sh). 5, Toronto, Tavares 34 (Rielly), 19:27.

Shots on Goal_Washington 8-13-7_28. Toronto 12-9-21_42.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Toronto 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 21-15-4 (42 shots-40 saves). Toronto, Andersen 27-13-3 (28-25).

A_19,378 (18,819). T_2:24.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Mark Shewchyk.

