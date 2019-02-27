Capitals rebound from 2-goal deficit, beat Senators 7-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — The reigning Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals spotted the NHL-worst Ottawa Senators an early two-goal lead before turning things around with the help of a pair of second-period scores from T.J. Oshie and winning 7-2 Tuesday night.

Oshie reached 20 goals in a season for the fourth time, while Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson, Lars Eller, John Carlson and Brett Connolly also scored. Braden Holtby made 21 saves as Washington won for the fourth time in five games.

The Senators dropped their fifth straight and have lost seven of eight. They have the fewest points in the league and a roster depleted by a trade deadline sell-off.

The Senators jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 7 minutes, 10 seconds, with both scores coming courtesy of players that arrived in deals. Not just that, but the Senators took the game’s initial nine shots; the hosts didn’t get one until the first period was more than 10 minutes old.

Less than 3½ minutes in, newly acquired Oscar Lindberg scored off a pass from Brian Gibbons. Ottawa doubled its lead on Anthony Duclair’s power-play goal. That gave the Senators twice as many goals as they had managed in their previous three games combined.

BRUINS 4, SHARKS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk scored 37 seconds apart in the second period and Boston won for the eighth time in nine games.

Brad Marchand had a short-handed goal and two assists, David Krejci added a goal and an assist, and Jaroslav Halak made 19 saves. The surging Bruins have earned at least one point in 14 straight games.

Logan Couture scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones stopped 28 shots.

The Sharks, who lost to the Bruins for the second time in eight days, wrapped up a 2-2 Eastern Conference swing.

FLAMES 3, ISLANDERS 1

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson scored nearly three minutes apart in the third period and Calgary won its season-high sixth straight game.

Mathew Tkachuk also scored and Elias Lindholm had two assists for Pacific Division- and Western Conference-leading Calgary, which won both matchups between the first-place teams in a seven-day stretch. Mike Smith finished with 26 saves to improve to 5-0-1 in his last six starts, including a 4-2 win over the Islanders at home last Wednesday.

Josh Bailey scored for New York, and Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots. The Islanders are 1-2-1 in their last four.

BLUES 2, PREDATORS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Bozak broke a scoreless tie with 7:25 left and Jordan Binnington earned his fifth shutout in two months as St. Louis beat Nashville.

Binnington stopped 19 shots. All his shutouts have come since Jan. 7, when he made his first NHL start. He is 14-2-1 in that span.

Bozak took a cross-ice pass from Vladimir Tarasenko in the third period and put the puck through the legs of Predators goalie Juuse Saros, who made 42 saves. Alex Pietrangelo added an empty-net goal on a power play with four seconds remaining.

St. Louis won the season series 4-1-0, taking the final four matchups from its Central Division rival. The Blues are 11-4-0 in their last 15 games against the Predators, who have a one-point lead in the division over Winnipeg.

St. Louis has won its past seven home games, the longest active streak in the league. The third-place Blues also set a franchise record with 12 wins in February and matched their mark for any month (April 2013).

WILD 3, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jason Zucker and Joel Eriksson Ek scored 26 seconds apart late in the third period, and Minnesota rallied past Winnipeg for its fourth straight win.

Zucker beat a screened Connor Hellebuyck at 18:33, and Eriksson Ek’s goal withstood a replay review and a goaltender interference challenge by the Jets at 18:59.

Brad Hunt had the other goal for the Wild, and Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves. Minnesota won all four games against Winnipeg this season.

Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who are 1-4-1 in their last six games. Hellebuyck stopped 36 shots.

PENGUINS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jared McCann scored twice, Matt Murray made 21 saves and Pittsburgh beat Columbus.

Jake Guentzel, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby also scored for Pittsburgh, which snapped a two-game skid.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets, who lost after posting back-to-back shutouts last week and revamping their lineup just before Monday’s trade deadline. Columbus started the day in third place in the division.

HURRICANES 6, KINGS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton had two goals and an assist and Carolina topped Los Angeles for its third straight win.

Teuvo Teravainen added a goal and three assists, Micheal Ferland had a goal and an assist and Sebastian Aho and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal finished with three assists.

Dustin Brown scored Los Angeles’ lone goal. The Kings have lost nine straight (0-6-3) and are in last place in the Western Conference. The Kings haven’t won since Feb. 7, and are in the midst of their worst losing streak since dropping a franchise-record 11 straight in 2004.

FLYERS 5, SABRES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Voracek, James van Riemsdyk and Claude Giroux scored as Philadelphia kept its tenuous playoff hopes alive with a win over Buffalo.

Oskar Lindblom scored just 2:48 into the game and Travis Sanheim netted his sixth of the season just 46 seconds into the third for Philadelphia. Brian Elliott made 34 saves.

Jack Eichel scored his 22nd goal and Casey Mittelstadt had his ninth of the season for the Sabres, who began the day in 10th place (66 points), but were passed by the Flyers (67 points) in the chase for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

CANADIENS 8, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Shaw recorded his first career hat trick and Max Domi had two goals and three assists for a career-high five points in Montreal’s rout of Detroit.

Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher, and Joel Armia also scored for Montreal. Jonathan Drouin had a career-best four assists, defenseman Jordie Benn added two assists and Carey Price made 28 saves.

Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which allowed a hat trick for the second straight game. Jimmy Howard returned after missing two games due to illness and made 16 saves and allowed six goals before being pulled after the second period. Howard has been pulled in three consecutive starts. Jonathan Bernier stopped 10 shots in relief.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, STARS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored two goals, including the tiebreaker with 5:08 remaining, to lift Vegas over Dallas.

With the teams tied 1-all, Pacioretty fired the puck from behind the net and it ricocheted off Stars forward Tyler Seguin’s skate past goaltender Ben Bishop for his fourth game-winner of the season.

It was a much-needed victory for Vegas following a 3-9-1 slide. The Golden Knights improved to 2-6-1 in their last nine home games.

Nate Schmidt and Brayden McNabb added empty-net goals. Marc-Andre Fleury, playing in his 100th game with the Golden Knights, snapped a five-game losing streak by making 23 saves.

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars, and Bishop was brilliant all game in stopping a season-high 44 shots.

COYOTES 4, PANTHERS 3, SO

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vinnie Hinostroza scored the deciding goal in a shootout, Derek Stepan had two goals and Arizona won its fourth straight game by beating Florida.

Nick Cousins and Alex Galchenyuk both scored in the shootout, then Darcy Kuemper stopped Aleksander Barkov. Hinostroza ended it with some slick stickhandling and a shot that slipped past Roberto Luongo to move the Coyotes within two points of the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Arizona blew a third-period lead, but Stepan scored the team’s 13th short-handed goal of the season to tie it with 6½ minutes left. The Coyotes had a chance to win late in regulation, but hit the post three times on one power play.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored for Arizona.

Barkov, Jamie McGinn and Mike Hoffman had goals for the Panthers.

