Capitals-Sabres Sum

February 23, 2019 4:07 pm
 
Washington 0 1 1—2
Buffalo 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Buffalo, Pominville 14 (Eichel, Skinner), 3:40. 2, Buffalo, Reinhart 15 (Rodrigues), 12:51.

Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 44 (Kuznetsov), 2:28. 4, Buffalo, Dahlin 8 (Ristolainen, Eichel), 19:29 (pp).

Third Period_5, Washington, Burakovsky 8 (Kempny, Djoos), 4:16. 6, Buffalo, Reinhart 16 (Hunwick, Sheary), 5:43. 7, Buffalo, Reinhart 17 (Hutton), 19:04.

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-15-8_33. Buffalo 13-13-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 21-16-4 (37 shots-33 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 16-17-4 (33-31).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:30.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Steve Miller.

