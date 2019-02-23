Capitals-Sabres Sums

|Washington
First Period_1, Buffalo, Pominville 14 (Eichel, Skinner), 3:40. 2, Buffalo, Reinhart 15 (Rodrigues), 12:51. Penalties_Sobotka, BUF, (tripping), 5:53; Vrana, WSH, (hooking), 18:02.
Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 44 (Kuznetsov), 2:28. 4, Buffalo, Dahlin 8 (Ristolainen, Eichel), 19:29 (pp). Penalties_Hagelin, WSH, (tripping), 4:42; Beaulieu, BUF, (delay of game), 13:56; Dowd, WSH, (tripping), 17:44.
Third Period_5, Washington, Burakovsky 8 (Kempny, Djoos), 4:16. 6, Buffalo, Reinhart 16 (Hunwick, Sheary), 5:43. 7, Buffalo, Reinhart 17 (Hutton), 19:04. Penalties_Backstrom, WSH, (hooking), 1:26.
Shots on Goal_Washington 10-15-8_33. Buffalo 13-13-12_38.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 4.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 21-16-4 (37 shots-33 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 16-17-4 (33-31).
A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:30.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Steve Miller.
